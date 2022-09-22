It’s over! 90 Day Fiancé star Yvette “Yve” Arellano has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“Unfortunately, this is not a surprise,” Yve’s rep, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House exclusively tells In Touch of the pair’s legal separation filed on Wednesday, September 21. “The couple’s most recent media exposure regarding their 90-Day, K1 visa journey was rife with incompatibility, heartache and controversy.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star’s divorce filing comes nearly one month after In Touch confirmed the couple’s split following Mohamed’s cheating scandal, which aired during part 2 of the season 9 tell-all.

“Sadly, many of these events unfolded online and on their reality TV series. Arellano’s filing for divorce only serves as the next inevitable step in the trajectory of the couple’s journey,” her rep’s statement continues. “She has come to the conclusion that the marriage has suffered irreparable harm and cannot be reconciled. She hopes this will be the final step to close this chapter in her life, put the past behind her and move forward in to the future.”

Hours before news of the couple’s split broke on August 22, In Touch exclusively confirmed the mom of one, 48, was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member after an alleged incident between the former couple took place on August 15.

The TLC star was charged following Abdelhamed’s claims that she attacked him while trying to gain access to his phone while inside their home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Following the news of the Egypt native’s police report, Arellano’s rep slammed the domestic violence allegations and claimed they were “falsified by Mohamed.”

“Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Enchinton told In Touch at the time. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

A U-visa “is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (U.S.C.I.S.).

During the season 9 tell-all, the workout fanatic confessed to having several inappropriate relationships with women online. “She was very nice, I thought we [were] friends … And then, things started to get bigger,” he explained in a solo confessional during the August episode. “Yve saw my phone. She saw the text messages, and that’s how Yve knew.”

The network showed screenshots of the conversations that Arellano found between her then-husband and women online. In the messages, Abdelhamed allegedly wrote, “I would keep you in bed for days,” followed by another one that appeared to be from him, saying, “I will go to the attorney right after I get the green card.”