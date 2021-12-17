90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle (née Martins) has been accused of abusing husband Paul Staehle in a new video circulating online.

In the 10-second clip viewed by In Touch, Karine, 25, appears to grab Paul, 38, forcefully by the hair before pinning him against the couch by his neck while their eldest son, 2-year-old Pierre, is in the room. It’s unknown when the viral video sparking concerns was filmed.

Karine did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Facebook

Over the years, Paul and Karine have been known to have a tumultuous relationship, some of which was documented during their appearances on the TLC reality series. The couple made their reality TV debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 and later returned for season 2.

Back in July 2020, Paul threatened to seek “full custody” of Pierre after live streaming an explosive fight with Karine that resulted in the cops visiting their home twice. At the time, she was pregnant with their second child, son Ethan. Following the pair’s marital drama, both Karine and Paul obtained restraining orders against each other in August of last year.

However, In Touch later confirmed they both dropped the restraining orders they had against each other, also agreeing to cancel a court hearing to work out custody of their infant son Pierre, according to the docs exclusively obtained by In Touch. A judge signed off on the paperwork on September 16, 2021.

The duo quickly reconciled and relocated to her native country of Brazil in October, where they spent the holidays with her family. In February, they welcomed baby No. 2. Despite them previously rekindling their romance, it appears they had another rough patch in their relationship in August 2021.

Courtesy of Karine Staehle/Instagram; Courtesy of Paul Jason Staehle/Instagram

“I did not deserve police called on me,” Paul wrote via his Instagram Stories on August 8. “I am tired of false allegations and accusations. I do everything I can to keep people happy. Even recent travel. Teaching to drive. Getting all Brazilian documents translated and certified to go to an American college. Pushing to make friends. But I am always the bad guy.”

Although she did not officially comment on the matter, Karine later shared a cryptic message of her own. “Muito obrigado pelas mensagens de apoio,” she wrote in her native language of Portuguese with a red heart emoji, translating to “Thank you very much for the messages of support” in English.

Based on their recent posts, it appears they are still together.