Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath admitted that she “didn’t feel safe” during the end of her marriage to estranged husband Ethan Plath.

“The day we both said we were no longer in the relationship, we were divorced [in my mind],” Olivia, 26, told her sister Lydia Grace about Ethan, 26, during the Tuesday, July 23, episode. “[We were] moving on separately.”

After insisting that she “gave my marriage everything I had” before calling it quits, Olivia said in a confessional that she had “zero doubts about whether I fought hard enough for it or not.” The reality star continued, “I think I stayed way past the expiration date.”

Olivia then stated that her time away from Ethan helped her accept that she made the right decision. “Now being on my own and feeling like my life is so much more peaceful, it makes me realize how chaotic and dysfunctional that was. And I don’t miss that,” she continued. “Maybe someday I’ll separate it all in my mind. But for right now he’s part of that.”

“That was an entire, just, like, my whole world didn’t feel safe,” Olivia added

During the same episode, the exes had a tough conversation when Ethan admitted he was having a hard time accepting their divorce. Olivia argued that they needed to file the paperwork so that they could move forward and live lives as single people, though Ethan said he “didn’t want that.”

“Being back around Ethan makes me emotional because he’s not doing well at all,” Olivia admitted in a confessional. “But I know that Ethan and I are not getting back together. I’ve moved on, I’m done, and I feel like Ethan’s indecision confirms my decision because the inconsistency that he’s showing in what he says he wants, what he does, how he changes his mind.”

The conversation ended with Ethan asking Olivia if she would be willing to put off their divorce in case they worked through their issues, but she shut down any possibility of reconciling.

Ethan and Olivia announced their separation after five years of marriage in October 2023. “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote via social media at the time. “I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself. Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

They went on to file for divorce in February, and listed their date of separation as one year earlier on February 25, 2023. Meanwhile, the pair cited “irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage as the reason for their divorce.

TLC

Just two months after they filed the paperwork, In Touch exclusively reported that their divorce was “closed administratively” on April 26. While it’s not clear exactly what led to the decision, the change was likely due to a clerical issue and they still plan to finalize their divorce.