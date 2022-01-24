Are they married? 90 Day Fiancé stars Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza sparked wedding rumors when her mother, Deborah Smith-Price, dropped a major clue hinting that the couple has already tied the knot.

Hamza, 26, took to Instagram on January 19 to share a selfie and captioned the post with several beating heart emojis.

“Hello handsome son-in-law [heart eyes emoji],” Memphis’ mom, Deborah, commented. Hamza replied, “Thank you mam [four red heart emojis].” Memphis also “liked” Hamza’s photo.

Since Deborah referred to Hamza as her “son-in-law,” many fans took it as a hint that the couple did walk down the aisle.

Memphis, 34, made her debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with the Tunisia native. The couple were engaged and in a long-distance relationship after meeting online, and they documented the nurse’s travels from Muskegon, Michigan, to his city of Kairouan so they could meet for the first time in-person. Memphis was also so sure about her connection with Hamza that she planned to marry him while she was in Tunisia

However, there were a few bumps in the road on their journey to the altar. On the January 16 episode, Memphis learned that Hamza had lied to her about his age and he was actually two years younger than she thought he was. When she learned that he lied to her, she started to question everything that he’s told her about himself and his past. After talking things over with Hamza and using his sister as a translator, Memphis realized that Hamza was being truthful about everything else, so they decided to move forward with their wedding plans.

“Last night, I found out that my fiancé of eight months has been lying about his age. He’s 26 years old. Two years younger than what I expected. I feel really deceived. But even though I’m struggling with Hamza lying to me, today we have to travel to the embassy so that I can apply for the document required for a foreigner to marry a Tunisian,” Memphis said on the Sunday, January 23 episode.

She explained that since the embassy was in Tunis, which is about a two hour drive away, they planned to spend the night in a hotel in the city. But Memphis was upset because Hamza did not arrange for their travel to Tunis, since he doesn’t have a car, and they experienced more delays when his found a friend who could give them a ride but only after the friend had retrieved their car insurance information. Memphis complained that the delays would prevent them from getting to the embassy before they closed so she could get the copies of the paperwork that she needed to complete.

“I’m a little bit frustrated that Hamza didn’t have everything planned out today,” she said in her confessional. “It’s crucial that we get to the embassy as soon as possible because with COVID going on, you never know how long these things are gonna take. And if we do not get the approval from the embassy, then we can’t get married.”

It looks like fans will have to tune in to see if they actually do get married!