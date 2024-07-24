Teen Mom alum Chris Lopez seemingly threw shade toward his ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry’s boyfriend, Elijah Scott, by alleging that another man put “hands” on his kids.

“If you ever find yourself trying to discipline another man’s kids by putting your hands on them … ,” Chris, 30, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 24. “Gripping them up, grabbing, smacking, pluckin and that man finds out, and respectfully tries to have a conversation with you, and you say you feel you don’t see a point or don’t owe him that … you a b–tch.”

Kail’s ex didn’t elaborate on the topic or specify who his message was referencing. Chris and Kailyn, 32, share sons Lux Russell and Creed Romello. Besides their two children, Chris also has another son, whose birth he announced in November 2021. However, he has not yet revealed the identity of the mother of his third child.

As for Kail, in addition to her children with Chris, she shares eldest son Isaac with high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marshall with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and son Rio and twins Verse and Valley with Elijah, 25.

In the past, relations between Kail and Chris have been anything but friendly. Chris slammed his “miserable” ex-girlfriend in November 2023 for allegedly not allowing him to see his kids during their Thanksgiving break.

“Kail Lowry. Ain’t nobody one more miserable than that chick,” Chris said via his Instagram Stories on November 20, 2023. “How you got motherf–king seven kids … you got three f–king kids under the age of one and yet you want to keep holding my motherf–king kids.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

He claimed that the Teen Mom alum passed her kids off to nannies instead of allowing them to spend time with their fathers.

“You lame as s–t. Kids is on Thanksgiving break and you won’t even let the kids be with their dad [sic],” he continued. “Technically Dad’s week. You need to grow the f–k up and stay the f–k off your back.”

In an additional slide, the dad of three clapped back at claims he was “bitter and jealous” of Kail’s new relationship.

“Why? Because I want to spend time with my kids?” he asked his followers. “You got this girl really telling y’all I’m this, I’m that but yet she’s legit lying and manipulating this whole story. This is the second time I’m out here saying this s–t, that she’s making it a f–king problem for me to be with my kids.”

Chris continued, “What do I have to lie for? This motherf–ker was just lying about having kids, this n—-a swore on her kid’s life. Yous a foul b—-t when you do sh–t and you know you lying like that [sic].”

Kail has yet to respond to Chris’ claims but has previously spoken out publicly about the relations between the fathers of her children. While participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories in March, one fan asked Kailyn how Elijah gets along with her exes. “There’s no beef but also no communication,” she explained. “Nobody really crosses paths.”