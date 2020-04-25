Setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme (a.k.a. “Baby Girl Lisa”) Hamme denies fiancé Usman “SojaBoy” Umar‘s claims that she threatened suicide early on in their relationship in an exclusive statement with In Touch.

“At no given time did Lisa state she would kill herself, for him or any other man. She is a very independent woman. Lisa doesn’t need Sojaboy She wants Sojaboy! Suicide is something that should not be thrown around lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing!” Lisa’s rep, Rocco Straz, tells In Touch in a statement on her behalf.

Courtesy of Lisa Hamme/Instagram

Lisa, 52, also revealed why she thinks Usman, 30, made those shocking claims in the first place. “At [the] time of [the] interview, Usman was angry at me and the world,” the York, Pennsylvania native exclusively tells In Touch.

The Nigerian rapper made the statements about his fiancée during an interview on NYC radio host Angela Yee‘s “Lip Service” podcast, which was published on Tuesday, April 21. After the hosts asked Usman if he was using Lisa for a green card to come to America for better opportunities for his music career, he got candid about his feelings for Lisa.

“So when Lisa started telling me that she loves me, I was like OK. Because this woman is always giving me this love stuff and if I say no that, she started crying. And if you want to win my heart, if you want to force me to do anything, start crying. I hate to see anybody cry,” Usman said. “So maybe she used that advantage, she started crying all the time and I say, ‘OK, OK you love me? I love you too and let’s move on.”

He went on to explain he only told Lisa he loved her back because he didn’t believe she would ever come to Nigeria to visit him. “So, after some time, I was like, ‘This cannot continue. We spent about one year, you telling me that you love me, you love me. And I was saying ‘I love you, I love you.’ But deeply, I know it’s not love. I don’t love you for real honestly,” he said. “But I do that to make you happy. So Lisa started trying to commit suicide, I was like ‘No.’”

Usman said his father is an Imam, which is a leader in his Muslim religion and one of their teachings is “it is good for you to please somebody.” He said this is what he did with Lisa. “It is better I tolerate her problems, all the headache that she’s giving me than for me to say I don’t love her and then she go and kill herself,” he claimed. “It’s better that I tolerate that then she live life than for me to say, ‘I don’t love you’ and for her to go and kill herself because of me. So that is how it happened.”

