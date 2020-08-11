90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle (née Martins) shared a cryptic message about “narcissists” hours before she was scheduled to face off with estranged husband Paul Staehle in court, claiming people with inflated egos have a tendency to “rewrite history to escape accountability.”

The Happily Ever After? mom, 23, continued to share thought-provoking quotes via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 11, seemingly referencing her stressful situation with Paul. “If you want to fly, give up everything that weighs you down,” another read. Karine posted a third message which discussed “abusers” and “manipulation.”

Courtesy Karine Staehle/Instagram

The Brazil native filed a restraining order against her husband, 35, on August 1, shortly after he documented their apparently tense dispute on Instagram Live.

According to the police report shared by Paul, Karine claimed her spouse allegedly “pushed” her “to the floor,” and closely monitored her actions and whereabouts. The reality star also claimed Paul posted videos of her on social media against her will.

He later spoke out and denied all of the allegations made against him in the police report, noting the handwriting in the docs didn’t appear to be Karine’s.

It appears the martial turmoil is wearing on him as he took to Instagram Stories with a statement about how he is coping on August 10. “It truly breaks my heart it has come to this,” the father of one wrote. “I have bent over backwards. I found work. Got a new home. A new car,” he added.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

“I have never in my life physically or sexually assaulted anyone,” Paul continued. He also referenced a second child in his message amid speculation Karine is expecting baby No. 2. “Her motion against me with false allegations is for a three-year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support,” the Other Way alum claimed. “But I can not see her or my children at all.”

Paul previously revealed he was completely against Karine taking their 1-year-old son, Pierre, back to her native country of Brazil. “If I have to, I’ll release [our son] to a judge,” he said in his now-deleted Instagram Live.

The court hearing on August 11 will get them one step closer to finding an arrangement to best suit the needs of their family.