Living in wedded bliss? We’ll find out! A brand new season of the hit TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is right around the corner, meaning we’ll finally get an update from some of the couples that tied the knot.

After the dramatic and action-packed episodes during season 4, there’s no doubt it will get even crazier on season 5 — so buckle up and get ready.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has become a cultural phenomenon after premiering in January 2014. “We discovered that once people found [others] abroad and traveled to meet them, they would then propose,” Matt Sharp, founder and CEO of Industrial Media’s Sharp Entertainment said about how he came up with the show. “The most interesting part of all, to us, was the K-1 visa process. We were blown away that after these people meet and fall in love, they go through all of this process for the visa. The second they hit U.S. soil, there’s a ticking clock. They had to be married in 90 days or leave the country.”

Each and every episode documents how long-distance couples navigate their blossoming romances, which can come with some serious hurdles along the way. It also comes as no surprise that it can get even trickier after they say “I do.”

