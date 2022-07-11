90 Day Fiancé alums Paul Staehle and estranged wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) do not currently have custody of their two children, sons Pierre and Ethan. Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about their attempt to regain custody of them.

Who Currently Has Custody of Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle’s Kids?

Pierre and Ethan are currently in the custody of the same foster family.

Why Was Pierre Listed as Missing?

In early June 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person’s alert for Pierre, including a photo of Paul and saying that the 3-year-old could be in his company at the time. Pierre was eventually returned on July 3, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch, saying that he was “located and safe” and that the missing person’s case was closed as of that date.

“He did the exchange with his parents and dropped Pierre off along with Pierre’s stuff at a local park,” a source separately confirmed to In Touch about Paul dropping off Pierre.

“Paul’s mom [Mary] was hopeful that she would be able to keep Pierre until Monday, but CPS picked up Pierre from her house early on Sunday evening,” the insider continued.

“If two parents have their kids taken, the grandparents or [a] relative should be allowed to have temporary custody,” Paul wrote just days before it was confirmed that Pierre was returned safe. “To ban the grandparents from the children as well as the natural parents is very sad.”

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Facebook

Why Don’t Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle Have Custody of Their Kids?

During the missing person’s case, 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates talked with Paul who claimed he was at the courthouse petitioning for custody of his children.

John said via an Instagram Live session on July 1 that Paul previously won full custody of his children back in December 2021, but according to Paul, “both of his kids are up for adoption right now.”

“Karine called into the courts that Paul was trying to murder her,” John claimed, saying that this allegation was how Paul relayed the story to him. “When that happened, the judge got pissed off and took the kids away from both Paul and Karine and even Paul’s mom.”

When Is Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle’s Next Court Date?

The couple are expected to appear in family court in Kentucky on Monday, July 11, In Touch previously confirmed.

Who Previously Had Custody of Pierre and Ethan?

Prior to them being in the custody of the foster family, Paul previously obtained custody in December 2021, accord to John’s account of what Paul told him. After Paul and Karine filed for restraining orders against each other in August 2020, Karine briefly had custody of Pierre until the pair dropped their restraining orders in September of that year.