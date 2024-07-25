90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth “Liz” Woods’ new boyfriend, Jayson, confronted Ed “Big Ed” Brown after the former couple called off their engagement.

Liz, 32, got emotional while discussing her relationship with Jayson in a teaser clip for the Sunday, July 28, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, which was shared by TV Insider.

After host Shaun Robinson asked Liz if she “found someone special,” she broke down in tears and explained that Jayson never “tears [her] down.” She continued, “I’ve been able to talk to him inside out, even about mine and Ed’s relationship.”

Liz then explained that Jayson encouraged her to attend the tell-all so that she could get “all the closure” she needed to “heal and move on” regarding her split from Ed, 59. Jayson then proved how supportive he is by walking on stage and sharing a kiss with Liz before he told her, “No more crying.”

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Ed watched Liz and Jayson greet each other before he came face to face with his ex’s new man.

“I don’t have much to say to you, first of all,” Jayson told Ed. “After today, you’re in the past. We’re going to move forward. Starting today, you will never disrespect her again. Otherwise, you’re going to have to deal with me.”

Ed and Liz first debuted their relationship on TLC in 2021, while they faced many obstacles before they called off their wedding in a season 8 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The exes got into a heated argument over taco pasta after Liz said the dish was “too spicy” for her daughter, Ryleigh. Ed argued that Ryleigh, 10, needed to “stop being a baby,” and the comment led the pair to get into an intense fight.

He ultimately chose to call off their engagement without talking to Liz first. “I’m not angry at Liz,” Ed explained during the April 21 episode. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”

Before their split played out on the show, Liz hinted that she was dating someone new in January by sharing subtle posts about her boyfriend on social media. After her and Ed’s breakup was confirmed, she became more open and started giving fans a glimpse into her and Jayson’s romance.

Liz recently opened up about her relationship with Jayson in an interview with TV Insider, telling the outlet that their romance is “very different” than the one she had with ed.

TLC

“We’ve talked about the future, but we’re also not in a rush right now,” the TLC personality continued. “I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues. He’s an awesome dad. His mom did spectacular raising him.”

She also shared that they “met at a run” and they “are very active with each other.”