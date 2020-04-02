Speaking out. 90 Day Fiancé alum Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko) is breaking her silence after her estranged husband, Jorge Nava, revealed his plans to get a divorce upon his release from prison. In an exclusive statement to In Touch, the former TV personality claims they were already “on the verge” of legally ending their marriage before he left.

“Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” the certified personal trainer tells In Touch. “However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

TLC

Jorge checked into the Arizona State Prison Complex in Phoenix back in September 2018, after pleading guilty to a Class 4 felony of Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale. In his March 31 interview with TMZ, he claimed Anfisa “abandoned him while he’s been doing time, and ran off to be with another guy” — something she wholeheartedly denies.

“I’m surprised to see him saying that I ‘abandoned’ him,” she reveals to In Touch. “I didn’t leave him to be with another man, I left because I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I took this time alone to heal myself. People grow apart sometimes, it doesn’t mean the relationship wasn’t genuine from the start.”

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Instagram

“I was hoping the time in prison would make Jorge a better man, but it seems like he is still the same vindictive little boy seeking revenge,” the former TLC star adds. “It’s sad that he can’t stand seeing me succeed on my own.”

In the wake of her estranged husband’s sentencing, Anfisa poured her heart into fitness and began entering in bodybuilding competitions. “2nd place novice and true novice, 5th place open @centerpodium. Such an amazing first show experience!” the star wrote on Instagram after her first event. Since then, Anfisa has continued to pursue her dreams and she has even gone public with her new boyfriend, Leo Assaf.

Meanwhile, Jorge has also been working on bettering himself, having dropped an impressive 128 pounds in prison thanks to intermittent fasting as well as cardio.