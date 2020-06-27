Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

For better or worse! 90 Day Fiancé lovebirds Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva were going through a rough patch in their relationship when they filmed season 7, but they are now enjoying married life to the max. Natalie often shares photos with her hubby on date nights and gushes over their romantic connection. Get the latest news on the reality TV couple, below.

Are They Married?

Yes, indeed. Natalie cuddled close to her main squeeze while checking out the gorgeous night sky on June 25. “This is how we spend our time,” she captioned the PDA snap. Prior to that, she was all smiles as they grabbed a delicious dinner together. The blonde beauty encouraged fans to follow their new shared Instagram page and continue to support their love life on social media.

What Issues Did They Previously Have?

Last season, Mike hopped on a flight to Ukraine and was eager to get things taken care of with her K-1 visa. However, when he arrived, fans quickly saw the cracks in their long-distance romance because they had very different views.

She opened up about being deeply religious while he was on the opposite side of the spectrum as an atheist. Natalie tearfully admitted it concerned her because of her hopes to have kids with Mike.

Viewers watched their tense confessional interview and wondered if they would be in it for the long haul after Natalie couldn’t confirm if she loved Mike.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Did Their Relationship Improve After the Tell-All?

Mike and Natalie appear to be in a great place now, but it obviously took some work along the way. Host Shaun Robinson previously asked the stunner if she felt he was her soulmate during the February tell-all, and she seemed to have some doubts.

“I felt like me and Natalie may have reached out in a past life and have crossed paths before,” Mike chimed in, before the host repeated the question to Natalie.

“For me, a soulmate is like somebody that understands you without words and you don’t have to push yourself or explain yourself. You’re just, you’re comfortable, happy and things do not get as hard. If I say now that he is my soulmate, it will be a lie. I’m sorry,” she replied at the time.

When Did She Move?

Natalie relocated to Washington State in January, according to reports, and they had to tie the knot within the 90 day time frame.

They didn’t give up on love and it worked out for the best!