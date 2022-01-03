What is she hiding? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales Cuellar admitted that she’s keeping a secret from boyfriend Mike Berk, but she’s ready to come clean to him in a preview for the Sunday, January 9 episode of the hit TLC reality TV series.

“I need to talk to you about something,” Ximena, 24, told Mike as they sat at a romantic dinner. “It’s very important.”

“OK, what do you have to tell me?” Mike, 34, asked. Ximena looked visibly upset and stressed out, and while fans will have to wait until next week’s episode to see her big reveal, Mike’s reaction to her announcement seemed tense.

“This is big news that I have to really think about,” he told her.

In his confessional, Mike shared his honest reaction to Ximena’s secret. “I would never expect Ximena to keep a secret from me,” he said. “So I really don’t know where we’re going to go from here.”

Mike and Ximena made their debut on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Mike is from Thiells, New York, and he met Ximena online. The couple dated long-distance for about a year and they documented Mike’s travels to her home country of Pereira, Columbia, to meet her in person for the first time.

Unfortunately, many fans felt that Ximena — who is a single mother of two young sons — was in a relationship with Mike for all the wrong reasons after she was introduced on the show in an episode that aired on December 26.

Ximena revealed that she had been in love with the father of her youngest son, but he was in jail and had been given a long sentence which is why she decided to move on.

TLC

“I want someone who can support me now,” she said in her confessional. She went on to explain that she is a manicurist but has not been able to work amid the coronavirus pandemic and that it had been very difficult for her financially. In the next scene, she gave a tour of her apartment and pointed out everything Mike had paid for which included her couch, her dining room set, a refrigerator, stove, blender, food processor and coffee maker.

“He gives me money for food, rent,” Ximena explained in her confessional. “I stay afloat with what Mike contributes to me. But Mike is not the kind of guy I’m usually attracted to because I like big men. My ex-boyfriends have been policemen, tattoo artists, farmers, even drug dealers. Mike isn’t handsome physically, but from the heart, he is.”