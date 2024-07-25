O.J. Simpson’s estate was slapped with a massive creditor’s claim by the father of Ron Goldman, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Fred Goldman filed the claim as part of O.J’s ongoing probate case.

Fred said he is a creditor of the estate based on the judgment he won against O.J. in 1997. O.J.’s wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron were brutally murdered on June 12, 1994.

O.J. was accused of being the killer but was acquitted on all charges. Fred and Nicole’s family brought a civil lawsuit against O.J.

A jury awarded them $33.5 million. The judgment has grown with interest over the years.

In the recent motion, Fred said O.J.’s estate owes him $117,041,675.27. His filing read, “I affirm that the amount of the claim, $117,041,675.27 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing thereafter at the daily rate of $26,402.3630, or the alternative claim amount as explained above, $73,148,948.71 through July 25, 2024, with interest accruing at the daily rate thereafter of $16,638.73, is justly due. I also affirm that all payments have been credited and there are no offsets known to the affiant.”

As In Touch previously reported, O.J. died at the age of 76 earlier this year. His family said, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.”

He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.” Following his death, Fred said, “The only thing I have to say is that today is just a further reminder of how long we have missed my son, how long he’s been gone, and the only thing that is important today are the victims. That’s it.”

An attorney representing the Goldman family said, “He died without penance. He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred [Goldman], never, anything, never.” O.J.’s longtime attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, asked to be named administrator of the estate.

He said O.J. signed a will a couple of months before his death that named his children as the beneficiaries of his estate.

After his death, Malcolm initially said he wanted the Goldman family to “get nothing.”

However, he quickly backtracked saying, “I’m kind of backtracking from those remarks. They were pretty harsh.”

He later said he was willing to work with the Goldman and Brown families. He noted that O.J. was hit with a $500,000 tax lien. Malcolm recently asked the court for permission to auction off O.J.’s property in an effort to raise funds for the estate.

As In Touch previously reported, Fred spoke out after the BET Awards did a tribute to O.J. during the telecast.

Fred told TMZ that he didn’t understand why the network decided to honor O.J.

He said BET should apology for their decision. “I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer … can’t imagine why they would include someone like that.”

Nicole’s sister Tanya Brown slammed BET. She said, “It’s inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition. Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology…and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired.”