90 Day Fiancé stars Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio initially raised eyebrows with their 19-year age gap but is the season 7 couple still together? Keep reading to find out if Michael and Juliana are still together.

TLC stars Michael and Juliana met during a yacht party in Croatia and because of their major difference in age, many fans accused the young model of being with Michael solely for his money. “People are welcome to think, feel what they want to. We’re together, we love each other, it’s very much real,” the Connecticut native defended his relationship ahead of the series premiere to E! News in November 2019.

Despite the skepticism of viewers, Juliana quickly integrated into Michael’s world, even earning the praise of Michael’s ex-wife Sarah Naso and his two young children Max and Cece.

Returning for the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in May 2020, Juliana and Michael isolated with his ex-wife and her new husband, Sean Naso. However, it would clearly lead to problems as Michael later called his relationship with Juliana a “COVID-19” casualty in October 2021 when he announced their split after nearly two years of marriage.

“A quick break from my social media break to say …. #HappyAnniversary @julianacustodiooo, Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last,” Michael wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you. I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken.”

Refuting his claim that COVID-19 was one of the reasons they split, “We all know that there are more than that,” Juliana wrote in her own response later that day.

She continued, “As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex-wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know how the situation wears out. I wasn’t part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to a point I was not living the life I wanted to live.”

In Touch previously confirmed Michael and Juliana’s marital home in Connecticut was under threat of foreclosure prior to their split. The entrepreneur was later approved for the Foreclosure Mediation Program in July 2021.

Addressing Michael’s claim that she already moved on, the brunette beauty wrote, “You say I have found ‘someone new,’ But the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go.”

Juliana shocked 90 Day Fiancé fans when she revealed a month following her split from Michael that she was expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura. By January 2022, multiple sources claimed Juliana cheated on Michael with Sarah’s husband and even accused Sean of being the father of her baby.

In her own exclusive statement to In Touch, Juliana denied the cheating claims made against her. “It’s really sad that this family has nothing to use against me and they are using my baby and making these stories about me,” she told In Touch in January 2022. “I hope I never have to hear or see these people again.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Juliana filed for divorce from Michael on Valentine’s Day 2022 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Filing for “dissolution of marriage,” her attorney, Renee C. Bauer, told In Touch in a statement, “Juliana is looking forward to her next chapter and putting this behind her as amicably as possible.”

Michael and Juliana’s divorce was finalized on May 19, 2022, with the dissolution being uncontested by either party.

“Tomorrow two people will be celebrating that I am finally out of their life for good,” Michael composed on Instagram a day prior to the ruling. “And they will move on … And will I … Myself, I will not be celebrating, but I will continue to live life with many new lessons learned and much more wisdom gained.”