Who Is Big Brother Season 26 House Guest Tucker Des Lauriers?

Tucker Des Lauriers had Big Brother fans talking after season 26 premiered in July 2024. Season viewers noticed that the high-energy contestant may have seemingly made a rookie mistake that may have hindered his time in the house.

Tucker Des Lauriers Is No Stranger to the Camera

The Boston native is a marketing and sales executive who currently lives in New York. When he’s clocked out of his nine-to-five, Tucker puts on his best face as a model and has been signed to Soul Artist and DT Model Management companies.

Family Over Everything

Tucker introduced himself to fans before he entered the Big Brother house and opened up about coming from a large Italian family – which he credits his game plan to.

“A couple words to describe me is obnoxious, a jokester, very empathetic and real in the end,” he said in a preseason interview video posted on YouTube. “I take myself not seriously, but when it comes to other people and other people’s emotions and things, I receive those very seriously.”

He later added, “I’m the youngest of two brothers. So, I’ve been that fly on the wall watching everything unfold and seeing how it affects certain people – and what’s good to do, what’s bad to do.”

Tucker deemed his eldest brother as the “wild and crazy” sibling and his middle brother as “smart by the books.” Being the youngest, Tucker took traits from both his siblings so he could “still get away with things.”

He didn’t mention his mother, however, he did note that his father previously came out as gay.

Inside Tucker Des Lauriers Controversial ‘Big Brother’ Entrance

Big Brother has been on air since 2000 and in that time frame, superstitions have been put in place by fans.

CBS

During the season 26 premiere, Tucker was an eager beaver to step into the house and was the first contestant to step foot inside. Viewers chimed off about his arrival online and claimed that he would not win the game because of it.

“He losing,” a fan wrote via X after fan account Big Brother Daily shared a still of Tucker walking in first.

Another person replied, “Well RIP.”

Meanwhile, other fans believed he did it intentionally after he mentioned his interest in breaking Big Brother curses.

“He got his wish!!! breaking the curse,” another fan reacted, as a fourth person wrote, “He wasn’t kidding about tryna break the stigma, let’s see if he’ll do it.”

The only issue that Tucker is seemingly facing oncamera is his rivalry with fellow chef Lisa Weintraub. During his preseason interview, the content creator gushed over his love for cooking and the aura that is created.

“I’m a chef. So, you know, I’m gonna be the person that keeps everybody happy and if people are butting heads or whatever, I’m going to be the one cracking jokes and trying to simmer down the water,” he explained. “You can give me the kitchen sink and I’ll make it delicious. So, who’s gonna wanna kick out someone who’s cooking great food? And also, as all of us Italians know, the best conversation happens over food.”