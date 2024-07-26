Floyd Mayweather Jr. was accused of ordering a vicious beatdown on a man he caught filming him while out with a woman, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Floyd, 47, and his Mayweather Promotions were sued by a man named William Rodriguez-Mercado.

In the suit, William claims he noticed a man and a woman jogging along the sidewalk and recognized “that male to be Defendant Floyd Mayweather Jr.”

He said he stood on the sidewalk to see the “famous boxer training.” William said as Floyd and his female companion “jogged nearer to” him, Floyd realized William was filming.

Per the suit, Floyd was being followed by “several dark-colored SUVs that had caution flashers engaged, as they were traveling at the pace Defendant Floyd Mayweather Jr. was running.” The suit read, “Defendant Floyd Mayweather Jr, upon realizing that he was being filmed, became enraged and immediately confronted [William].”

William claims Floyd yelled at the “occupants of the SUVs that, ‘He’s filming. Take his f—king phone. Get him.”

The suit continued, “Immediately after Defendant Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s commands, multiple adult males … proceeded to rush out of the SUVs following [Floyd] and confront [William].”

William said “one of them exclaimed, ‘Nobody ever rushes the champ like that’” before striking him in the face. He said that he was “knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked by multiple” men.

The alleged victim said he was “knocked unconscious and does know the duration of this beating.” William claims Floyd stood by and watched the “assault and battery” and then started running north.

He said the men finished beating him, took his phone and returned to their SUVs to continue to follow Floyd.

He said once he regained his consciousness he sat down. He said, “It was at this time that [he] realized that his phone had been taken by Defendants and he realized that he was bleeding.”

William said “within moments of sitting on the curb” a car drove up with men and parked by him.

He said the men ordered him to ‘get in the truck, or we will kill you and you f–king family.”

The lawsuit said, “Upon hearing these threats, and fearing for his life, [William] immediately got to his feet and ran” towards a 7-11. He said the car followed him as he ran.

William said he arrived to the 7-11 and asked the clerk to call the police because he had been assaulted. “[William] stayed at 7-11 for safety, as he witnessed the dark SUVs continue to drive back and forth in front of the 7-11,” the suit alleged.

He said he waited 15 minutes for the police to arrive but they never showed. “

As a direct and proximate result of the actions of Defendants, [William] sustained serious injuries to his bodily limbs, organs and systems, head and face, all or some of which condition may be permanent and disabling, and all to Plaintiff’s damage in a sum in excess of $15,000.00,” the suit read.

On top of that, he said he suffered mental anguish and lost wages. The lawsuit accused Floyd of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.