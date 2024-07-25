90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi admitted that his relationship with wife Angela Deem was in a bad place before he went missing in February.

Michael, 35, reflected on his decision to go missing while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 25, explaining that he left because he no longer felt he could live with Angela, 58, in Georgia.

“The reason why I left Angie’s house is because — it’s very very sad — I wasn’t treated like I’m her husband,” he claimed. “I was treated like I’m just a nobody. Every day we fight.”

He then noted that he dealt with “a lot” before he ultimately decided to leave. “It had gotten to the point [where] I couldn’t just bear it anymore,” Michael recalled.

While Michael did not reveal exactly where he went, he insisted that he wasn’t with another woman and there were no rideshare services available in the area. “All I’ll say is this — I suffered,” he said.

The TLC personality explained that his life in the United States wasn’t what he expected when he moved from Nigeria to be with Angela. “I thought when I got here things would be better for us,” Michael said. “But I was wrong, you know? Things got worse when I got here.”

He went on to claim that he and Angela “never had sex,” adding that she was “always monitoring me, checking my phone” after he had been caught cheating and “blocked” the woman he had an affair with.

“I was just treated so badly by her,” he continued. “Whenever she’s upset, she can do whatever she wants. I don’t want any issue, I don’t want any bad record of my name, so I tend to keep it cool. Sometimes when she’s very upset, she makes me feel scared.”

Michael went on to claim that Angela “took advantage” of his calm demeanor, and even alleged that she became physically aggressive at certain points. “The show didn’t change her, she wants to be that way,” he said.

While Michael is still in the United States, he admitted he didn’t know what his plans are for the future. “I’ll take advantage of, I mean, me being popular, and If I get an offer from the network or any other activity or any other show I’ll grab it,” he said, acknowledging the resources and connections he has from his time on the TLC franchise. “I mean, I’ve been on TV for the past six years, and I think I’m used to it now.”

“I’m working on something — I don’t want to put my head in one basket, so that’s all I will say,” Michael concluded.

Angela announced that Michael was missing on February 26 after she spent three days trying to locate him.

“Michael’s been missing since the 23rd. The police are involved, we can’t find him,” she said in a ​YouTube Live with blogger John Yates. “Michael left everything here. I know that there’s people probably think, ‘Oh, maybe he just left.’ But like, nothing, not any ID, nothing to show his name on it, no clothing, not a toothbrush. Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing. Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday.”

Later that day, John revealed that Michael had been found safe after he called the police ​and told them he “feared” for his life. John claimed that Michael called authorities using a phone that Angela was not aware of.

Michael eventually broke his silence about the situation one week after he was found. “Hello, guys, this is Michael. I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I’m not on any social media platform right now,” he said in an Instagram video with blogger Kiki and Kibbitz. “I mean, at this moment, when the time comes, I’ll make it official. OK, Thank you. And God bless you.”