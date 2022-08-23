Taken a turn. While 90 Day Fiancé couple Yvette “Yve” Arellano and her estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, were dealing with a text cheating scandal after their time on season 9, the drama only escalated once the cameras left. Following a tense dispute, Abdelhamed claimed the New Mexico native attacked him while trying to gain access to his phone. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Yve’s domestic violence charges.

What Was Yve Arellano Charged With?

On August 15, Arellano was charged with one count of battery and one count of assault against Abdelhamed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She has a bond arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, September 6.

Why Did Yve Arellano Get Charged With Domestic Violence?

The Egypt native confessed to starting an online relationship with a “fan” named “Andrea,” who was sending him money and gifts for “about one and a half months,” according to a police report obtained by In Touch.

“Eventually, he broke it off with Andrea and Andrea extorted him saying she was going to tell his wife about their relationship if he ended things with her. By this time, Yvette had found out about Andrea and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone,” officer Jasmin Romero detailed Abdelhamed’s account in the report. “Yvette tried to grab the phone from him and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away.”

Abdelhamed also claimed that when Yve drank alcohol, she became “very violent and angry,” and he even accused his estranged wife of having an affair of her own. However, he said he refused to call the police previously because he did “not want to get in trouble for asking for help.”

“Most recently in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022, he said Yvette placed both of her hands on each side of his face and said, ‘Can you feel that?’ He said she was drunk and he was afraid she was going to hit him when she did this,” the officer continued. “Because she is violent when she drinks alcoholic beverages. He packed his bags and left the residence.”

Arellano shared her side of the story over the phone with the reporting officer. “She had been publicly humiliated by the female Andrea and another female from Minnesota with whom Mohamed has engaged in an affair. Due to his infidelity and her stress regarding the loss of a friend, she said she has been worried Mohammed would try to get her in trouble,” Romero wrote in the report. “She said Mohamed had been making plans with Andrea to get Yvette in trouble with the law so he could apply for his U-Visa. She is scared and worried because she does not know what he is capable of doing.”

The New Mexico native also defended herself and denied physically attacking her ex. “She said she put her hands on each side of his face as if she was going to kiss him and said, ‘Do you see how this feels? What you’ve been going to me?’ But she did not try to hit him,” Romero wrote in the report. “She also stated Mohammed accused of her cheating with a guy named Mike and sending pictures to him the evening of August 13.”

What is Yve Arellano’s Response to the Domestic Violence Charges?

A rep for the mom of one responded to the claims on her behalf in a statement to In Touch.

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique Enchinton, of Dominton Talent House, told In Touch. “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

Did Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed Break Up?

Arellano and Abdelhamed split after less than one year of marriage, In Touch exclusively confirmed on August 22.

“[Mohamed] and Yve are done but have not filed for divorce,” a source exclusively told In Touch.

The younger fitness fanatic moved out of Yve’s home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is “staying with two friends near by” since August 14.