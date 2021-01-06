Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far

It would be the end of an era. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the most iconic celebrity couples of all time, inspiring song lyrics and relationship goals since they went public with their romance in April 2012. Unfortunately, their love story has been full of ups and downs.

After meeting in the early 00s, Kim and Kanye went on to date other people. Their friendship didn’t turn romantic until after Kim filed for divorce from Kris Humphries in October 2011 after 72 days of marriage. Kim later reflected on her relationship history and revealed her marriage to the former NBA star made her realize her feelings for Kanye.

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction,” she recalled on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th-anniversary special, which aired in 2017. “I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

Kimye’s whirlwind romance heated up quickly. By December 2012, they were expecting baby No. 1. Kim gave birth to their first child, daughter North West, in June 2013. In October of that year, Kanye proposed to Kim in front of her family and friends at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium, AT&T Park. The couple tied the knot in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014.

The KKW Beauty founder and the “Famous” rapper welcomed their second child, son Saint, in December 2015. The following year, they weathered Kim’s October 2016 Paris robbery and Kanye’s November 2016 hospitalization for exhaustion, shortly after the Chicago native canceled his concert tour following an onstage rant in Sacramento.

Kanye and Kim went on to welcome two more children throughout their marriage — daughter Chicago in January 2018 and son Psalm in May 2019 via surrogacy. Shortly after welcoming their youngest child, the couple celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary with a romantic vow renewal ceremony planned by the Skims creator.

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship hit a rough patch in July 2020 after six years of marriage. Their marital issues continued into the new year, and now the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “is serious” about wanting a divorce.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return. They spent most of the [2020] holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers,” a source revealed to In Touch, adding Kim “wants to move forward” with the proceedings.

Keep scrolling below to find out everything we know about Kim and Kanye’s impending divorce.