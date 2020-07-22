Kanye West “went off” on mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a series of now-deleted tweets, and a source exclusively tells In Touch the outburst was a long time coming. But he’s not just mad that she allegedly tried to get him “locked up,” he’s also furious that she stepped on his toes when it came to business deals.

“He accused her of leaking information, being sneaky and undermining his presidential campaign movement and GAP deal,” the insider says. “His resentment toward the family has been brewing for months. He has been feuding with [sister-in-law Kylie Jenner] and Kris over their Forbes stories and has fixated on the ‘billionaire status’ as a point of serious contention.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock (2)

Kylie’s billionaire status may be in dispute, but Forbes confirmed Kanye’s when they reported his net worth is a staggering $1.3 billion. However, even that figure doesn’t come close to claims the “Gold Digger” rapper has made about his fortune. After he tweeted that he’s “been trying to get divorced” from wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye, 43, claimed he’s “worth $5 billion.”

In the same series of tweets, he again targeted Kris, 64, just one day after he claimed she and Kim, 39, were trying to force him to seek medical help. “They tried to fly in with two doctors to 5150 me,” he wrote, meaning they wanted to put him on a temporary, involuntary psychiatric hold. He also called his mother-in-law “Kris Jong-Un,” seemingly comparing her to Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Since his campaign rally on July 19, the “Famous” rapper has thrown insults at his wife and mother-in-law over Kim’s sex tape, her Playboy spread and parenting in general. “I put my life on my God that North’s mom would never photograph her doing Playboy, and that’s on God,” he wrote in one post. “I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex [tape],” he added in another. Additionally, he claimed Kris would no longer be allowed around the four West children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — and accused the grandmother of avoiding his calls.

Kris has yet to publicly respond to his claims, but Kim broke her silence on July 22, seemingly suggesting her husband was struggling with a mental health episode. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She continued, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves [has] to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try. … Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding.”

Reps for Kim, Kris and Kanye have yet to respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.