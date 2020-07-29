Keeping Up With Kimye: A Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship

Destined to fall in love? Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, and fans can’t seem to get enough of their family of six. The reality star and rapper are still going strong over a decade after they first crossed paths. Kim and Kanye initially formed a friendship, but it didn’t take too long for their relationship to turn romantic. From their flirtatious interactions to welcoming their first child and getting married in Italy, they’ve been through it all — but that includes tough times, too.

The Kardashian-West family has endured their fair share of ups and downs, public scandals and family emergencies, including one terrifying instance in which Kim was robbed at gunpoint. In 2016, the reality star was bound and gagged as masked assailants stole $10 million worth of jewelry. During an October 2019 E! True Hollywood Story special, she opened up about the awful experience, revealing she thought she was “about to die.”

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” she said. “You’re just bracing yourself for the moment that they’re gonna shoot you. And kill you. That ten minutes really changed my whole life.”

When Kanye found out about the crime, he was performing a concert in New York. Though he was mid-set, he immediately rushed off the stage to be with his family. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Family emergency, I have to stop the show,” he said at the time.

In July 2020, the couple seemed to be dealing with a different kind of family emergency. After the “Famous” rapper decided to run for president, he opened up about some seriously personal moments at a campaign rally — including how he initially wanted his wife to have an abortion after she accidentally got pregnant with their first child, daughter North West. As the Kardashians urged Kim to “step in,” Kanye went on a Twitter rant about how his wife was trying to “lock him up,” prompting many to worry he was struggling with a mental health crisis.

In the past, the couple have always had each other’s backs in public. While they seem to be at odds at times, they have what it takes to make it through. After all, they’ve already overcome so much.

