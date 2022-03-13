Kanye “Ye” West alleged that ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, texted him while he was in bed with her in a dramatic Instagram video.

“The boyfriend texted me, antagonized me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the 44-year-old rapper claimed in one of several videos he uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, March 13. “I know publicly for a year and a half, I’ve been dragged and how she’s not my wife and she [doesn’t] have the last name, and now, he texted me … bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife, and I’m like, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ If he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

The “Praise God” artist also claimed he “changed the lawyers so we can finally do the divorce and somehow, I’m the one that’s the stalker.”

“God, I just need to protect my [children], you protect the children,” West added toward the end of his video. “I know our nannies, some of them are Christian … please God, today, have them bring my children to Sunday service this morning.”

That day, Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus, a Saturday Night Live writer, shared an Instagram carousel post that featured several screenshots from an alleged conversation between Davidson and West, with the contact name titled “Ye 2.” The post has since been deleted.

“Yo, it’s Skete,” the first message in the shot read. “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 a.m and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”

When the recipient asked the sender, “Where are you right now?” the person who was allegedly Davidson wrote, “In bed with your wife” alongside a selfie of the comedian lying on a white pillow.

The Yeezy Designer’s allegations come right on the heels of the SNL star, 28, and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, making their relationship Instagram official on Friday, March 11. The couple began dating in late October 2021 after Kardashian hosted SNL for the first time earlier that month. As her and Davidson’s romance blossomed, Ye’s attitude toward them grew icy.

On January 14, the “Stronger” artist released his single “Eazy,” which contains the lyric, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” And he didn’t stop the tirade with just a song lyric.

On February 4, West publicly called out the KKW Beauty founder for allowing their daughter North West to use TikTok. Kardashian responded later that day, labelling his online statements as “constant attacks.” However, this didn’t stop West from posting multiple insults against Davidson throughout February and March, creating the nickname “Skete” as an insult.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on February 7.

Life & Style confirmed on March 2 a judge declared that Kardashian was legally single after initially filing the request in December 2021.

Reps for Davidson and Kardashian did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.