Kim Kardashian supported estranged husband Kanye West by attending his Donda album listening party on Thursday, July 22, amid their ongoing divorce.

The massive event took place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where 42,000 people attended. During the 45-minute show, Kanye, 44, was completely covered up in a Yeezy x Gap parka and a full-face stocking. The rapper reportedly paced around the completely empty stage area while the album, which is named in honor of his mother who died in 2007, was being played. He then exited the arena without speaking.

Kim, 40, was on-brand for the event and wore a red ensemble and windshield sunglasses while their daughter, North West, rocked an equally edgy look. It appears only their 8-year-old and son Saint West were permitted to go to the event, as the A-listers’ other two children — Chicago and Psalm — were not seen in the arena.

To accompany Kim, Khloé Kardashian also attended with their longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, known as FoodGod.

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise the KKW Beauty founder was present during her estranged husband’s huge event. An insider previously told In Touch that Kim “definitely doesn’t want any drama” with Kanye amid their divorce proceedings.

“Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye,” explained the insider. “That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him. She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”

It’s clear Kanye has been mulling over his split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star since she filed for divorce in February. During one of the tracks, the Chicago native raps, “I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family,” which many fans interpreted to be about Kim and their kids.

That being said, he’s also seemingly embracing this new chapter in life. The lyrics to a separate interlude read, “This the new me, get used to me.”

Donda features a lot of collaborations with notable artists, including Lil Baby, Pusha T and Travis Scott. However, the biggest surprise on the album was his duet with Jay-Z, proving the two buried the hatchet on their longtime feud.

