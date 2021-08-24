New Moniker! Kanye West Files to Legally Change Name Amid Kim Divorce

Fresh start, new moniker! Kanye West has filed to legally change his name to Ye amid his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian, In Touch can confirm.

West’s filing was submitted on Tuesday, August 24, but has yet to be processed by the court, the Los Angeles Superior Court’s public information officer tells In Touch. TMZ was the first to report the news of the rapper’s name change filing.

With the highly anticipated debut of his album Donda right around the corner, it appears the Yeezy fashion designer, 44, is ready to embrace a new identity both professionally and personally.

Although West and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, have parted ways romantically, she recently attended his second album listening party with three of their children, North, 8, Saint, 5, and Chicago, 3, to show support. Their youngest son, Psalm, 2, wasn’t present for the star-studded event held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 5.

Earlier this year, In Touch confirmed Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

The KKW Beauty founder later spoke candidly about her split from the “Flashing Lights” performer during the final season 20 KUWTK reunion, revealing to host Andy Cohen that it was “not like one specific thing that happened on either part.”

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try,” the SKIMS creator explained about why they chose to split following their May 2014 nuptials. “I respect him so much and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

West has since split from model Irina Shayk following their whirlwind romance, a source told Us Weekly on August 21, seemingly embarking on a new single, chapter.

Looking ahead, Kardashian’s loved ones are also just as “committed” as her to keeping West “a part of their family” post-divorce, an insider previously told In Touch in February. “The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy. Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner brood.”