Shots fired! Kanye West publicly called out Kim Kardashian for allowing their eldest daughter, North West, to be on TikTok, and made several accusations against her in a separate statement.

“What do you mean by ‘main provider?’” the “Stronger” rapper, 44, wrote via Instagram in response to Kim’s statement on Friday, February 4. “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing me the address. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son, then accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party ‘cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus, stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

Earlier that day, Ye posted a blurry screenshot from North’s TikTok account, deriding how the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, allows their daughter to use social media.

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” the “Runaway” rapper wrote in all capital letters via Instagram, seemingly shading her previous divorces from ex-husbands Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.

Hours later, Kim responded by sharing a lengthy message to her Instagram Stories.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness … Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The Yeezy founder aired his grievances about his eldest child being on the social media app during a tell-all interview on Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked podcast on January 17.

He touched on the topic while claiming he had a dispute with the Skims founder’s security team when he was not allowed to enter the house with North, 8, while picking up their other children for school.

“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children,” he said at the time. “And my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

The “Donda” artist added, “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok — or don’t have her on TikTok at all — if I’m not there to approve that.”

North launched a joint TikTok account with Kim in November 2021, following suit of her cousin Penelope Disick and mom Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” artist in February 2021 after nearly six years of marriage. In addition to North, the A-listers also share son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2. The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Chicago’s birthday party on January 15, and Ye claimed in an Instagram Story video that he wasn’t invited, per Page Six.

Although their marriage is ending, Kanye has every intention of staying close to his kids. He even purchased the home across the street from Kim.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” he said on “Hollywood Unlocked” about his real estate decision. “They flipped it in the media like it was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

“My mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago. My dad didn’t come to the coldest, most dangerous city in the world. He said, ‘I’m gonna stay down in Atlanta because of my career,’” the Grammy winner explained, emphasizing how important fatherhood is to the rapper. “It’s nothing where my career, rap, this media, none of that, that’s going to keep me from my children, and that’s what I want everybody to know. Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children … you ain’t gonna run this narrative on me.”

For Kim’s part, an insider previously told In Touch that she wasn’t “necessarily thrilled” about Ye’s decision to move so close.

“Kim might have to make some adjustments. I mean, nobody wants their ex living right across the street,” the insider said. “[But] he wants to be a constant presence while co-parenting his kids, and for Kanye, that means being as physically close to [their kids] as possible.”

A rep for Kim and a rep for Kanye did not immediately respond to In Touch's request for comment.