Gypsy Rose Blanchard showed off her massive back tattoo and revealed the meanings behind each of her tattoos.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 25, to give fans a glimpse into her body art. The clip began with her showing off a large tattoo on her back, which was seemingly inspired by a phoenix.

The video then cut to a shot of a tattoo on her inner arm, which was inspired by the Buddhist and Hindu symbol Unalome. Gypsy then added a chart to the post that explained the symbol represents a path to freedom.

The post concluded with a close up of Gypsy’s husky dog tattoo, which she got alongside boyfriend Ken Urker in April.

Gypsy credited her cousin Bobby Pitre and his store, Sailor Bob’s Tattoo Parlor, as well as artist Nadiya Vizier for their work in the caption. “Tattoo meanings,” she added. “DISCLOSURE All tattoos were done BEFORE pregnancy.”

The former inmate has been experimenting with her appearance ever since she was released from prison in December 2023. In addition to getting the ink, Gypsy also underwent a nose job.

Not only has she been making physical changes, but Gypsy also made a massive lifestyle change when she left estranged husband Ryan Anderson in March and rekindled her romance with Ken, 31, in early April.

Three months after they reconciled, Gypsy shocked her fans when she revealed that she’s expecting baby No. 1.

“I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she announced in a YouTube video posted on July 9. “We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected.”

Gypsy said that they were “very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” though she revealed she already “experienced the symptoms” of pregnancy. She said she first noticed something was off when she was having odd cravings and mood swings.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“Of course, I missed my period and I didn’t think anything of it because I had seen my OBGYN and I had tested my fertility and she’s like, ‘We’re probably gonna have to put you on fertility meds, or at least something to make you ovulate, because you’re not ovulating on a regular [basis],’” Gypsy added.

While she admitted she was surprised about her pregnancy, Gypsy had previously been open about her hopes to have kids with Ken in the future.

“I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” she told Us Weekly back in May. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”

Gypsy seems eager to include her social media followers in her pregnancy journey, and previously revealed her parole office was one of the first people to find out she was expecting. “I let my parole officer know that I was pregnant immediately when I found out, because I keep my parole officer in the loop about everything, even personal stuff,” she told People on July 10.