Exclusive Kanye West’s Friends ‘Are Supporting Him’ in Wyoming As He Refuses to Return to L.A.

Taking a break from Los Angeles. Kanye West’s friends “are supporting him” in Wyoming as he “refuses” to return home to California amid his marital conflict with wife Kim Kardashian, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The rapper, 43, has zero interest in “permanently moving back” to his gorgeous Bel Air mansion, the insider says. “Wyoming is home to him; it’s where his heart is. He tried to get Kim to move there, but she said ‘no.’ Her career, friends and family are in California and she wasn’t willing to pack it all in to move to his ranch in the middle of nowhere.”

“Kanye surrounds himself with ‘yes men,'” the source adds. “If a friend of Kanye’s doesn’t agree with what he says, he basically kicks them out of his inner circle.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The reality star, 39, noticeably returned to Los Angeles alone on July 28. She was spotted walking down the stairs of her private jet with her bags in tow, following her emotional reunion with the Yeezy fashion designer in Cody, Wyoming. On July 27, Kim’s eyes welled up with tears as she and Kanye chatted in a car parked at Wendy’s.

Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been put to the ultimate test in recent days. On July 19, the “I Love It” lyricist broke down while sharing personal details about their relationship during his first presidential campaign rally. The KKW beauty mogul was already upset with him at this point, according to reports, and it didn’t help when he took to Twitter.

The Grammy winner later blasted Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, for trying to “lock him up” in a string of now-deleted messages. Kanye also said he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and implied she cheated with Meek Mill. The producer has since apologized publicly to Kim.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he tweeted. “To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Amid speculation the power couple is headed for divorce, Kim’s family members have stepped up to help. “Kourtney [Kardashian] has taken North, Saint and Chicago under her wing while Kim deals with the Kanye drama,” another insider told In Touch. They want to give Kimye’s four kids a “sense of normality” during this time.