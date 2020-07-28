Kim Kardashian Tearfully Reunites With Kanye West Following His Public Apology Over Divorce Comments

Keeping up with the drama. Kim Kardashian tearfully reunited with husband Kanye West in Wyoming after publically apologizing for his comments on divorce.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, appeared visibly upset as she talked to the rapper, 43, in the car outside of a Wendy’s.

The couple’s exchange came days after the father of four — who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the reality star — reportedly checked into a nearby hospital for anxiety.

MEGA

On July 20, the “Love Lockdown” artist accused his wife of trying to “lock” him “up” during a now-deleted Twitter rant. He then took aim at mother-in-law Kris Jenner, including sharing text messages from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” one message from Kanye read.

The “Stronger” rapper also seemingly fired off criticism about the makeup mogul posing for Playboy magazine in the past. “I put my life on my God that North’s mom would never photograph her doing Playboy and that’s on God. I’m at the ranch … come and get me,” another tweet read. He added that his kids “will never” pose for the publication.

Kanye then dragged Kris, 64, into his tweetstorm saying she is “not allowed around [his] children” after she tried to “lock me up.” An alleged text he sent to Kris read, “This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls?” He added, “[Kris] and Kim call me now.”

Shutterstock (2)

While Kim is in Wyoming, the couple’s kids are spending time with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The exes were spotted at the beach on July 27 with Saint and North amid their parents’ ongoing drama.

Reputation expert Eric Schiffer told In Touch exclusively Kanye’s outbursts are the “biggest test” for his marriage. “[This is] one of the worst experiences ever for the family.”