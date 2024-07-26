Céline Dion made an epic comeback to the stage while performing at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The “All by Myself” singer, 56, took to the stage in Paris on Friday, July 26, for her first performance after revealing her health issues and stepping out of the spotlight in 2022.

With an iconic rendition of Édith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour,” Celine was moved to tears under the sparkling Eiffel Tower.

Céline first revealed she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS) when explaining she was forced to cancel several North American and European tour dates in a December 2022 Instagram video.

The condition is a rare and progressive neurological disorder that causes rigid muscles and painful spasms, and Céline explained to her fans that her health struggle had made it difficult for her to sing.

“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage performing for you. I always give a hundred percent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said in the video announcement at the time.

She added that she was experiencing “spasms” that “affect every aspect of my daily life.” Céline continued, “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

While Céline didn’t initially confirm reports that she was performing at the Olympics opening ceremony, she seemingly hinted at the gig during an April interview with Vogue France. “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be,” she told the outlet. “My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

The speculation continued when she was photographed arriving at the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 23. She looked stylish in a black blazer, matching pants and a white button-down and appeared to be in good spirits, according to photos published by Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb continued to fuel speculation when she said that Céline was planning a surprise comeback performance while recalling a June interview with the singer. During the July 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hoda, 59, told host Andy Cohen that Céline’s manager was off camera communicating with her during her appearance on Today one month earlier.

“I was like, ‘So what’s going on? When are you performing again?’ And she goes, ‘Can I tell her?’” Hoda revealed to Andy, 59. “And her manager goes, ‘No!’ He screams, ‘No.’ I was like, there’s something.”

While Hoda did her best to get an answer out of ​Céline, she said that her team remained mum about the possibility of a future performance. “It would be amazing, but I don’t know,” Hoda said when asked if the “My Heart Will Go On” singer was set to perform at the Olympics.