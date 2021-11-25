Kanye West is taking the holiday season to reflect on past “mistakes” in his relationship with Kim Kardashian as he stated he needed “to be back home” amid his estranged wife’s romance with Pete Davidson.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband,” Ye, 44, said in a video shared by Page Six while attending the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 24.

The Donda artist continued, “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”

The rapper continued to lament about his family, including his four children whom he shares with Kim, 41: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he said. “But I need to be back home.”

The “Jesus Walks” singer, who has been open about his strong religious beliefs in the past, went on to state that God could bring his family back together and inspire other separated families to reunite.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation,” Ye said. “Of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

The Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event is held at Skid Row, a neighborhood in Los Angeles with one of the largest stable populations of homeless people in the U.S.

Ye’s impassioned speech comes amid the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s romance with SNL‘s Pete, 28.

Kim and Pete hit it off after she hosted SNL for the first time on October 9. Following her hosting gig, the pair were spotted at Southern California’s Knott’s Scary Farm before Halloween on October 29, enjoying dinner on Pete’s home-turf of Staten Island and were photographed holding hands while in Palm Springs on November 17. Most recently, the pair were seen at an ocean-side Italian restaurant in Santa Monica on November 21, where the comedian sported a quarter-sized hickey.

A source previously told In Touch that Kanye was “losing it” over the relationship.

“He has a real problem with them being an item,” the source said. “It’s typical of Kanye to have double standards. It’s OK for him to date other women, but it’s not OK for Kim to date Pete!”

In Touch confirmed that the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from Kanye in February after nearly seven years of marriage.