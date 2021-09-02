Bad news. Kim Kardashian “was not privy to the lyrics” of estranged husband Kanye West‘s new song “Hurricane” hinting that he cheated during their marriage, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“She should have known, but she really didn’t think he would reveal it in this manner. Kim definitely felt blindsided,” adds the insider. “She knew he strayed in the marriage, but she had no idea he would share about it in ‘Hurricane.'”

Although Kanye, 44, never mentions Kim, 40, by name, the lyrics of “Hurricane” off his 10th studio album, Donda, seemingly reference several aspects of their relationship. “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” the Grammy Award winner, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the KKW Beauty founder, raps.

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty million dollar home, never went home to it,” Kanye added in a separate lyric. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk.” The couple’s multimillion-dollar home was featured in Architectural Digest in February 2020 — just one year before Kim filed for divorce.

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” an additional source revealed to In Touch ahead of their split.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Since then, Kim and Kanye appear to be amicably coparenting their four children. In fact, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended all three of Kanye’s Donda listening parties, including the most recent where she wore a Balenciaga wedding gown during his performance of “No Child Left Behind.”

Kim “is playing nice when it comes to Kanye. That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him. She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is,” a third insider previously dished to In Touch.

“They’ve talked about not bashing each other in public, which they both agreed on, for the sake of their children,” the source assured. “She knows full well that it takes very little to make Kanye fly off the handle and speak his mind. He’s done it before, and she’s doing everything she can to avoid that from ever happening again.”