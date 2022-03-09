Oh, snap. Kim Kardashian slammed claims she and her family are “just famous for being famous.”

“Who gives a fuck?” she fumed during a tell-all interview with Variety, published on Wednesday, March 9. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, added that she’s just being “factual.” She said, “With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a bitch.”

Say what you want about Kim, but she’s proven to be quite the savvy businesswoman over the years. Not to mention, she made it her mission to free wrongly convicted prisoners. The mom of four — who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West — once enlisted high-profile lawyers to help two women who she felt had been mistreated by the legal system. Sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown and first-time drug offender Alice Marie Johnson. Both were released.

Alice even wrote a heartfelt thank-you note to Kim for her efforts. “Dear Ms. Kardashian, I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf,” it read. “There are no words too strong enough to express my deep and heartfelt gratitude … Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning, and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope.”

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

In addition, the Skims founder made her mark in the beauty and fashion world. Before Kim, let’s face it, we didn’t contour. We’re not saying the Kardashians invented contouring because that’s not true, but they did make it mainstream. In fact, her KKW Beauty brand once sold 300,000 kits in three hours. That’s nearly $14.5 million. In three hours.

That being said, the Kar-Jenners don’t need to sell products these days to make money — they are the products.

“I realized really quickly that we had something, and it was very special,” Kris Jenner told Variety about their E! reality series, which aired from 2007 to 2021. “Once we knew it was a hit, that’s when you put on a more creative hat and you start to think, ‘Oh, I see where this might be going. Maybe we should do something a little more outside the box and use this show as an amazing platform.’ And that’s what we did.”

Over the years, Kris has become widely known as “momager,” playing a hand in negotiating all of her kids’ deals — and taking a lucrative percentage from each of them.

“She fights like a pit bull,” Khloé Kardashian told the outlet of her mama.

So … what’s their secret to success? “I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim said. “Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”