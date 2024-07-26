Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck may be amicable in real life, but that doesn’t mean she can’t take a jab at their divorce onscreen.

Jennifer, 54, made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as she reprised her role as Elektra, her character from the 2003 film Daredevil. The actress played opposite Ben, 51, in the Marvel movie, where they fell in love on set and tied the knot in 2005. They split 10 years later after welcoming kids Violet, Fin and Samuel.

During her Deadpool & Wolverine appearance, which hit theatres on Friday, July 26, she revealed that villain Cassandra Nova killed Daredevil. The film’s colead, Ryan Reynolds, shared his condolences to Elektra, who didn’t seem to mind that she was a widow superhero.

“It’s fine,” she told Deadpool nonchalantly.

Jennifer was just one of the actors rumored to make a guest appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

On July 22, Ryan, 47, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and played coy about the ongoing speculation about which famous faces would make it to the film.

“There’s rumors all about all these insane cameos that may or may not be in the movie. I know you have a good poker face, but I’ve seen a few names floating around,” the talkshow host, 49, joked.

Ryan responded, “I would say this – We don’t really have cameos, as much as ‘surprises.’

“I would say the folks that do show up in the movie, that somehow I don’t know how we managed to keep it a secret given the internet and all this stuff, ‘cause somehow it hasn’t come out,” the Waiting actor continued. “I would say they’re more surprises because they have beginnings, middles and ends. It’s not just like, ‘Hey! There’s the person.’ and we move on. They’re there for a reason.”

As for Jennifer and Ben’s love story offscreen, they have remained close even though their romantic relationship ended. They have continued to be a unified duo to coparent their children and have since moved on romantically. Ben married Jennifer Lopez in 2022 after one year of dating, while Garner started dating her longtime partner, John Miller, in 2018.

On May 15, In Touch exclusively reported that Ben and J. Lo were “headed for a divorce” after less than two years of marriage. The Gone Girl actor didn’t accompany his wife as she cochaired the Met Gala earlier that month, nor did he attend the premiere of her film Atlas on May 20. They also didn’t publicly celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary on July 16 and he was seeming not at her 55th birthday celebrations.

However, Ben and Garner have been spotted spending time together several times since May, and he’s been leaning on his ex-wife amid his marital woes with his current wife.

Getty

“Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J. Lo,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “J. Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn’t want Jen’s input.”

Garner and the Deep Water actor were spotted together thereafter, from school pickup and drop-off duties to celebrating Violet’s high school graduation.

Ben looked at ease in the photos with The Adam Project actress and in June, a different source exclusively told In Touch that Garner is the “only one who can save him” from going down a dark road amid his marriage woes.

“A lot of people in Ben’s circle are worried he’ll fall apart and relapse — Jen included,” the insider shared. “That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him. She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits.”