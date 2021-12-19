Getting serious? Pete Davidson “has already introduced” Kim Kardashian to mom Amy Davidson and sister Casey Davidson ahead of their second Staten Island date night, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

Amy, 52, and Casey, 23, have even “given their seal of approval,” the insider adds. “They all met up on Staten Island.”

A couple of weeks after their meeting, the Big Time Adolescence actor, 28, and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, were spotted at a movie theater in Pete’s native Staten Island on Saturday, December 18. Scott Disick even tagged along with the couple, accompanied by a mystery woman.

Pete looked snazzy in a multi-colored, light green jacket while Kim kept it simple by wearing a black puffer jacket and matching pants.

The two have become Hollywood’s “It” couple after Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on October 9. They starred in an Aladdin comedy sketch together, sharing a brief kiss on camera. Later that month, the duo were seen on a whirlwind of date nights. From holding hands on a Knott’s Scary Farm rollercoaster in Buena Park California on October 29, to visiting the exclusive social club Zero Bond in New York City on November 3, Kim and Pete became inseparable.

The comedian and California native were then spotted in their first Instagram post together on November 17 when rapper Flavor Flav posted a group picture of him, Pete, Kim and Kris Jenner in celebration of Pete’s birthday. However, the new pair were also seen holding hands that day in Palm Springs, California, confirming the dating rumors.

The KKW Beauty founder and the SNL star initially wanted to keep their relationship “under wraps,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on November 23. However, they abandoned the idea and “went public” after they “got fed up with the hiding and sneaking around,” the source added.

“They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other,” the insider said. “The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

Despite the new pair’s happiness, Kim has still been dealing with her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce from the “Jesus Walks” rapper, 44, in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Since then, the parents — who share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — have had a few ups and downs in their coparenting relationship.

Upon noticing Kim and Pete’s newfound relationship, Kanye made several public pleas to reconcile with his estranged wife, such as singing, “Run right back to me, baby, more specifically, Kimberly,” during a performance at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert on December 9.

