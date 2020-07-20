Whether you like him or not, Kanye West has said some pretty controversial remarks that have left fans scratching their heads.

Aside from announcing he is running for president in the 2020 election, despite missing every primary debate thus far, four state deadlines to register as an independent candidate and having no political experience whatsoever, the father of four raised eyebrows after he made some shocking statements about his stance on abortion at his first campaign rally on Sunday, July 19, in Charleston, South Carolina.

“No more Plan B. There is Plan A,” Kanye said before revealing wife Kim Kardashian highly considered aborting their first child, North West. “She said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” he explained of the early months of her pregnancy before adding that if Kim divorces him after his speech, “she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.” With tears in his eyes, he added, “I almost killed my daughter.”

In addition to divulging details from his personal life, he alleged Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.” Furthermore, he said, “I don’t give a f–k if I win the presidency or not. I care about homeless people in front of the Gucci store.”

While there is a lot to unpack in each of Kanye’s statements, his unfiltered rhetoric has been a pattern spanning over two decades. While we can only imagine Kim shutters every time Kanye spills another family secret, it appears she will always have his back, no matter what he says.

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him,” Kim tweeted April 2018 following speculation he is mentally unstable. “In a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is, you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time.”

Scroll below to see some of the most controversial statements Kanye has ever said.