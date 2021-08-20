Kanye West and Irina Shayk may have been one of the most unexpected couples in Hollywood, but it looks like their hot new romance is still going strong.

“They are still in touch, and he has seen her a few times,” an insider told E! News in mid-July, squashing reports their relationship was already cooling off. “He is very interested in dating her and seeing her more.”

YouTube; Shutterstock

On July 17, the Yeezy fashion designer, 44, reunited with ex Kim Kardashian, 40, for a family outing in San Francisco, making a pit stop at the Asian Art Museum with their kids, North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2. The exes appeared to be in great spirits while putting their divorce drama aside.

“Kim has always been open to coparenting together and being able to do things as a family,” the source told the outlet in an update, noting, “Kanye needed some time, but he now seems more open to it.” The SKIMS founder also “wants the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye, so she’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

Meanwhile, Kanye and Irina, 35, who shares 4-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, also recently enjoyed some quality time together in San Francisco over the Fourth of July weekend. The duo reportedly dined at the Moroccan hotspot Mourad.

The “Blood on the Leaves” rapper and Sports Illustrated cover girl first ignited rumors they were dating in June when they were photographed enjoying a luxurious French getaway in Provence while celebrating his birthday.

Shutterstock (2)

Fortunately for Kanye and Irina, they are both putting in effort to make their “long-distance” relationship work, an insider previously told In Touch. “With Irina based in New York and Kanye traveling from Wyoming to Los Angeles, they decided to date long-distance and navigate it from there,” the insider said. “The good thing is that they both have busy lives, which keeps things interesting. They text and FaceTime often and have plans to meet up in New York.”

Kanye’s romance came shortly after Kim filed for divorce in February following nearly seven years of marriage. She requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, while also citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split in docs obtained by In Touch.

Since then, the KKW founder supported her estranged husband by attending his Donda album listening party on July 22 ahead of its highly anticipated release.