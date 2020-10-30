Always going the extra mile. Kim Kardashian revealed her husband, Kanye West, surprised her with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, to celebrate her 40th birthday, calling it “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime.”

“Look at you. You’re 40 and all grown up,” the hologram began. “You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and brother, and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I’m around. Remember when I would drive you to school in my tiny Mercedes every day and we would listen to this song together?” it continued, playing a clip from Barry Mann’s 1961 classic “Who Put the Bomp?”

“I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become, Kimberly, and all that you accomplished. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and a hard road, but it’s worth it and I’m with you every step of the way,” the hologram added. “The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family. You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world: Kanye West. You are the most, most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children and they are perfect.”

“Keep doing what you’re doing, Kimberly,” the hologram’s touching speech concluded, with Robert disappearing at the end. “You are a beautiful soul. Know that I’m very proud of you and I’m always with you … Tell Kourtney, Khloé and Rob I love them and miss you all. Don’t forget to say your prayers.”

Robert died from esophageal cancer in June 2003, so the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was more than grateful to be able to see him again. “It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots of tears and emotion,” Kim wrote in her caption on Thursday, October 29.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom [Kris Jenner] and closest friends to experience together,” the makeup maven shared.

It appears the “I Love It” rapper, 43, and reality mogul are in a much better place in their relationship after their marital drama made headlines in July. At the time, he aired out their dirty laundry on Twitter, but later issued a public apology to Kim “for going public with something that was a private matter.”

“I did not cover her like she has covered me,” Kanye wrote. “To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

