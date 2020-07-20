The Kardashians are worried about Kanye West’s “damaging interviews” and the abortion comments he made about daughter North at his campaign rally, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Since announcing his presidential bid the family has told Kim, ‘You need to step in,’” the source reveals. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are particularly concerned after Kanye, 43, opened up at his rally on Sunday, July 19, in Charleston, South Carolina about how his father wanted his mother to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him — and how he wanted Kim Kardashian to have an abortion when they learned they were expecting their first child.

Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock

“He was telling the crowd about Kim’s accidental pregnancy with North, their discussion about having an abortion — private matters that Kim would never want discussed,” the source continued, adding Kim, 39, is also upset with her husband. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

Though they were the most personal, his remarks about their 7-year-old daughter weren’t the only controversial comments he made. He also claimed Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves.” Instead, he said, “She just had the slaves go work for other white people.” In the past, he seemingly also criticized putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, movies about slavery and enslaved people themselves. “When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said during a 2018 interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

Despite all that, Kim has always publicly stood by her man — no matter how she might be feeling in private. After he seemingly stood up for R. Kelly against sexual assault allegations in January 2019, she spoke out on Twitter to clarify his comments.

“I’m going to nip this in the bud right now,” she wrote, explaining he wasn’t “defending anyone” in particular. “Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are canceling him because of differences in opinion [and] not being perfect. The analogies were in context to his own experiences.”

However, it seems the Kardashians are the ones trying to “cancel” his explosive statements on the campaign trail.