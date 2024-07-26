Eric Dane‘s estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, was spotted out with businessman Peter Morton days after the Grey’s Anatomy star sparked dating rumors after grabbing dinner with Amanda Kloots.

In Touch obtained a photo of Rebecca, 52, and Peter, 76, shopping in the Hamptons. The duo looked to be in good spirits as they indulged in retail therapy.

The Jawbreaker actress was seen smiling ear to ear as she strolled with the Hard Rock Café cofounder. This isn’t the first time Rebecca and Peter have stepped out together. The two were seen holding hands while leaving dinner in September 2023.

The outing comes days after Eric, 51, and Amanda, 42, were spotted grabbing dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. The two were seen laughing together as they left the restaurant. The date led to dating rumors.

Rebecca and Eric are still officially married despite her filing for divorce in 2018.

The exes got hitched on October 29, 2004, but split after 14 years of marriage. In her petition, Rebecca cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

She asked that they share joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters. Rebecca and Eric share daughters Billie, 14, and Georgia, 12.

In her filing, Rebecca asked that Eric pay her monthly spousal support.

After the split, the actor released a statement reading, “After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family.”

He added, “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to coparent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.”

Rebecca spoke about the breakup saying, “There’s a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it’s taken us a little bit to get that down. Not going to lie, it hasn’t been easy. But I think what’s exciting is what’s ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy.”

Eric responded to Rebecca’s divorce and agreed with splitting custody. He also agreed that he should pay spousal support. The case had no movement until 2019 when the judge warned them the case was at risk of being dismissed due to them not moving it forward.

The judge said, “If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution.” Rebecca and Eric then informed the court they were exchanging financial information. However, since 2019, the case has had no movement.

Rebecca and Eric have been seen out with their children on vacation and both speak highly of the other.

Rebecca and Amanda even follow each other on Instagram.

Amanda and Eric have not commented on the rumors of their relationship.

Amanda’s husband Nick Cordero died in July 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.