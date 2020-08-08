Family over everything! Kim Kardashian captured the sweetest moment between husband Kanye West and eldest daughter, North West, on Friday, August 7.

In a clip posted to Kanye’s Twitter page, he could be seen busting some moves with his 7-year-old daughter. The family was riding in a slowly moving golf cart when “Push The Feeling On” by Nightcrawlers started to play. The 43-year-old hopped out of the slowly moving vehicle to start dancing. North, inspired by her dad, jumped down and starting to dance alongside her dad.

Kim, 39, could be heard giggling as she watched them enjoy their fun, silly moment together. The Yeezy founder tried to teach North a new dance move and Kim laughed. “That’s a whole different song,” Kim told her husband. “IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!” Kanye captioned the adorable clip.

It seems like the Kardashian-West family is in a better place now after weeks of tension between Kim and Kanye. The couple’s marriage was put to the test after the “Jesus Walks” rapper’s first 2020 presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19. During the event, Kanye revealed he and Kim considered having an abortion in 2013 when they first learned she was pregnant with North.

On July 20 and 21, the Chicago native went on a series of now-deleted Twitter rants where he accused the KKW Beauty founder and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to “lock” him up. He also said he had been trying to “get divorced” from Kim and seemingly accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill. Mill, 33, denied the accusations.

Following Kanye’s concerning social media behavior, Kim shared a message of support via Instagram and Kanye issued a public apology to his wife. At the time of his rants, Kanye was living on the family’s property in Cody, Wyoming while Kim was with their children at their home in Calabasas, California.

The couple reunited in Cody on July 28, and Kim seemed visibly upset in photos taken while the couple was parked at a local Wendy’s. She returned home to California solo the following day.

Shortly after their son Saint West was spotted arriving in Cody on a private jet with a bodyguard on August 2, a source exclusively told In Touch North also wanted to stay with her dad amid the family tension. The thought of “tearing their kids apart” is what motivated Kim and Kanye to “work on their marriage,” a separate insider revealed.