Family time! Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West returned to the United States after a family vacation in the Dominican Republic with their four children following weeks of drama between the couple.

In photos obtained by In Touch, Kim, 39, could be seen disembarking a private jet while carrying daughter Chicago, 2. Her daughter North, 7, trailed closely behind her. Also photographed while descending the airplane stairs were son Saint, 4, and husband Kanye, 43. Not pictured was the couple’s youngest son, 15-month-old Psalm.

The Kardashian-West family seemed united as ever after enjoying a week together in the Caribbean. They stayed at the luxurious 5-star Villa Tartaruga resort during visit. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not share any pictures or videos from their trip via social media, she did capture a sweet moment between her husband and their eldest child, North, during their family vacation.

In a video, which was posted to the rapper’s Twitter page, he could be seen busting some moves North. The family was riding in a golf cart when “Push The Feeling On” by Nightcrawlers started to play. The 43-year-old hopped out of the slowly moving vehicle to start dancing. North then jumped down and starting to dance alongside him.

Kim giggled as she recorded the fun moment. The Yeezy founder tried to teach North a silly new dance move and Kim laughed, telling her husband, “That’s a whole different song.” Kanye captioned the adorable clip, “IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!”

The couple seems to be in a good place after weeks of concerning behavior from the “Jesus Walks” rapper. The tension began after Kanye’s first 2020 presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19, where he revealed he and Kim considered having an abortion in 2013 when they first learned she was pregnant with North.

After that, Kanye went on a series of now-deleted Twitter rants on July 20 and 21. He made several shocking allegations: he accused the KKW Beauty founder and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to “lock” him up, he claimed he had been trying to “get divorced” from Kim and seemingly accused his wife of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill.

Mill, 33, denied the accusations, and Kanye later issued a public apology to his wife. Following his social media behavior, Kim shared a statement in support of the Yeezy founder.

The couple, who was living separately at the time of the rants, reunited in Cody, Wyoming on July 28. Kim appeared to be visibly upset in photos taken during their outing to a local Wendy’s. She returned to the family’s home in Calabasas, California the following day, alone.

On August 2, Saint was spotted arriving in Cody on a plane with a bodyguard. At the time, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that North also “wanted to be” with Kanye at the family’s property in Wyoming amid her parents’ drama. The thought of “tearing their kids apart” is what motivated the couple to “work on their marriage,” a separate source added. It seems the family’s trip to the Dominican Republic is exactly what they needed to come together again.

Scroll through the gallery below for photos of Kim, Kanye and their kids returning from their vacation.