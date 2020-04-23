He’s bored in the house and he’s in the house bored. Kanye West is “struggling to adjust” to life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“One thing for sure is that Kanye’s the type of guy who can’t sit still and goes stir-crazy when he’s stuck at home,” adds the insider. While wife Kim Kardashian entertains their kids, the “Famous” singer, 42, has been “escaping to his studio for some peace and quiet.”

Seeking refuge in his studio has “almost become a daily routine” for the recording artist. “And I’m not just talking about being in the ‘office’ for a few hours day. He often won’t come home until 3 a.m.”

By the time Kanye comes home after a day of making music, “Kim’s usually passed out in bed,” the insider notes. “She’ll fall asleep with the kids next to her for company.”

Parenting their children — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months — from dusk to dawn has not been easy for the SKIMS founder, 39. In an effort to juggle law school and family, the student experienced a Zoom slip-up when she joined a Georgetown University college class as a guest speaker.

“Right when she joined the call, one of her daughters ran out to the pool,” a student from the class exclusively told In Touch on April 3. “I’m not sure which [daughter it was], but she wasn’t drowning,” the student said. In the now-viral video, Kim was seen scurrying off to grab the little girl before returning back to the video chat. “Kim was gone for, like, a split second, and it was all good.”

On top of the struggles of around the clock parenting, the Kardashians are “really starting to miss each other despite all their bickering,” another source exclusively told In Touch in March. “During lockdown, they’ve been using FaceTiming more than ever to keep in touch.”

Out of all the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney is apparently struggling the most in quarantine. Similarly to Kanye, “Kourtney’s going stir-crazy. She’s been working out at home – lifting weights and doing cardio. She finds it helps with her anxiety and tries to get as much fresh air as possible by taking long walks,” the insider said. “Like everyone else, she can’t wait for things to get back to normal again!”

