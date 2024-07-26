The forecast for the week of July 28 – August 3.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

While not everyone agrees with your way of doing things, you’ve got to stick with what feels right. An honest conversation will bring you and your partner closer. LUCKY NUMBER: 5.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Life is finally looking up. But you need to put yourself first this week or risk losing the ground you’ve already covered. Avoid taking on too many obligations. It’s about quality, not quantity. LUCKY NUMBER: 12.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve got to recharge your batteries if you want to keep up the pace. Instead of getting bogged down in all there is to do, come up with a plan of action for each day. You will be amazed by how much you can accomplish. LUCKY NUMBER: 2.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

When you let your instincts guide you, it’s easier to find the inspiration you’ve been looking for. Make sure you give yourself space to think clearly. LUCKY NUMBER: 8.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Some signs live for the drama, but not you. If it’s all getting to be too much, opt for some quality time alone. A big problem is suddenly solved. LUCKY NUMBER: 9.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You have a tendency to leap without looking then double back just as fast, so save yourself the trouble and adopt a go-slow approach. Teamwork is important in the workplace. LUCKY NUMBER: 4.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re supportive by nature, but if someone is trying to take advantage of your generosity, know where to draw the line. An impulsive mood takes you by surprise. LUCKY NUMBER: 11.

Pisces: February 19 – March 12

Life is throwing exciting opportunities your way, so you’ll have to work hard to keep up. When was the last time you truly let loose? Grab a friend and go have a good time to ease the pressure. LUCKY NUMBER: 7.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

When it comes to love, don’t waste your time worrying over whether someone likes you. Your positive, upbeat attitude is infectious — and anybody would be lucky to have you. LUCKY NUMBER: 10.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Home is where the heart is, and you’re ready to find new ways to bring more harmony into your surroundings. Negotiations may have a positive outcome, but watch for any loopholes. The last thing you need is a surprise. LUCKY NUMBER: 6.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With so much to do, you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and jump in. Getting organized makes you feel good, but don’t let this frenzy of activity disturb your sense of calm. LUCKY NUMBER: 1.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Exploring new career options leaves you feeling excited about the future. Make sure you consider the consequences before making a move, though. This is a big decision. LUCKY NUMBER: 3.