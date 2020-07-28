The Kar-Jenners always stick together. Kris Jenner’s “priority” is to “protect” her son-in-law, Kanye West, and her family, a source exclusively tells In Touch following the rapper’s rants on Twitter.

“While Kris isn’t happy with how Kanye’s recent outbursts are affecting the family, she did protect him from looking bad on Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the insider says. “There was a lot of urging from Kim [Kardashian] to make sure certain footage was never used, but Kris helped too, she does have a heart.”

“Kris understands the ratings would have been through the roof if they had included some of Kanye’s rants and wild pronouncements in the final cut, but in the end, she didn’t let them,” the source continues.

On July 27, the Grammy winner, 43, met up with wife Kim outside of a Wendy’s in Cody, Wyoming, and she was visibly upset during their seemingly tense exchange in the car. Their reunion came shortly after he issued a public apology asking for forgiveness from the makeup maven.

Kanye said he never should have “gone public with something that was a private matter” following his abortion comments, and thanked Kim, 39, for always “being there” for him in tough times. The “Ultralight Beam” lyricist admitted he knew his remarks really “hurt” his spouse.

Even though the Yeezy fashion designer previously called Kris out and referred to her as “Kris Jong-Un” in his now-deleted Twitter rant on July 20, the momager, 64, just wants to do what is best for her loved ones.

“There’s no doubt that Kris is about generating buzz and getting the most ratings possible, but the bottom line is that she wouldn’t hurt Kim or the family brand,” the insider notes. “It may change in the future if Kim and Kanye aren’t together,” but she knows Kanye will always be “the father of her grandchildren.”

“Kris is just as worried about Kanye’s health and mental state as anyone else,” the source tells In Touch. “She knows better than anyone that Kanye can create controversy and she doesn’t need to add to it.”