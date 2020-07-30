Exclusive Kanye West Feels ‘Much Happier’ in Wyoming Amid Marriage Drama With Kim: He’s ‘Refusing’ to ‘Move Back’

Rocky ground. Kanye West is “refusing to permanently move back to L.A.” amid marriage drama with wife Kim Kardashian, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Kanye says he’s much happier in Wyoming,” the source discloses. “Kim’s trying to be as understanding as possible, but she’s so heartbroken. No matter how hard she tries, I don’t think she’ll ever get over what Kanye said about North.”

On July 19, the rapper, 43, sobbed during his first presidential campaign rally while revealing he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, considered getting an abortion after Kim found out she was pregnant with their daughter North West.

After his rally appearance, Kanye went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and suggested she cheated with Meek Mill. He has since apologized.

“Kim and Kanye are not okay [in terms of their marriage],” the insider adds. “Kim is still very upset and their brief meeting was tense.”

The KKW Beauty founder was spotted crying in the car with the “Love Lockdown” artist outside a Wendy’s near their ranch in Cody. Following their reunion, Kim flew back to Los Angeles without him.

Kim is “trying to hold it together” for the sake of their kids, a separate source said of North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. They added that “what Kanye said about” their firstborn “is the final nail in the coffin.”

Meanwhile, the siblings have been spending time with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The Kar-Jenner sisters are “rallying together” to “shield” the couple’s four tots from the family turmoil, a third source exclusively told In Touch amid rumors of divorce.

“Kourtney has taken North, Saint and Chicago under her wing while Kim deals with the Kanye drama,” they explained. The makeup mogul’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian has also been lending a helping hand so they can give Kim and her kids a “sense of normality.”

