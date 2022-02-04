Speaking her piece. Kim Kardashian issued a lengthy statement addressing estranged husband Kanye West‘s social media posts and interviews about her following their February 2021 split.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the “Praise God” rapper, 44, began via Instagram on Friday, February 4, referring to Kanye’s issues with North being active on the popular video-sharing app.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kim continued. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The Skims founder, who filed for divorce from the Yeezy mogul in February 2021 after six years of marriage, went on to assure that she wants to keep the peace. “From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” Kim wrote, before concluding with, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The E! alum’s statement comes on the heels of Kanye publicly calling out Kim on Instagram. “Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” the Chicago native captioned a screengrab in all capital letters of his eldest daughter from TikTok.

Prior to Kanye’s message on Instagram, he addressed his disapproval of Kim’s parenting during a tell-all interview with Jason Lee‘s “Hollywood Unlocked” in January. “Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children … and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” Kanye said at the time. “Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok — or don’t have her on TikTok at all — if I’m not there to approve that.”

Since calling it quits, both Kim and Kanye have moved on romantically. The California native is dating Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson, while the “Flashing Lights” artist is with model Julia Fox.