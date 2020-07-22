Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Wednesday, July 22, following husband Kanye West’s Twitter rant and the growing concern for his mental health.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” the mother of four began in a series of Instagram Stories. “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

In a lengthy statement she continued, “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions. Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West.”

Kim’s public message follows his controversial speech at a campaign rally on Sunday, July 19, in South Carolina during hid attempt to run for president in the 2020 election.

The rapper divulged private details about his family, including that he and Kim considered aborting their first daughter, North West, before breaking out in tears and screaming, “I almost killed my daughter.”

Kanye revealed “private matters that Kim would never want discussed,” a source exclusively told In Touch following his rally. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

During the same campaign gathering, he also alleged Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

Following his shocking appearance, Kanye went off on a Twitter rant starting on Monday, July 20, into Tuesday, July 21. He alleged Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” Additionally, he tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and suggested she was unfaithful with artist Meek Mill.

While it is unclear what Kanye will do next, Kim appears to have his back.