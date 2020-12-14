On different wavelengths? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are “worlds apart” and struggling to get on the same page after their marital drama this summer, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years, and are drifting further and further away from each other,” says the source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star, 40, and “I Love It” rapper, 43.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye have been clashing over their “different interests” as well as their points of view, and his presidential bid apparently caused them to bicker even more. “She didn’t think it was a good idea,” the insider shares. “He felt somewhat betrayed.”

In July, the Yeezy fashion designer made headlines for blatantly calling out his longtime love via Twitter and he surprisingly dragged his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, into the mix. Kanye accused them of trying to “lock [him] up” in a now-deleted social media rant.

At the time, the record producer was seemingly on the outs with Kim after revealing she considered aborting their oldest daughter, North West, during his first campaign rally in South Carolina. They now have four children together — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 19 months.

Afterward, the Twitter bombshells continued with Kanye claiming he was “trying to get divorced” from Kim amid their relationship woes. As fans wondered what was going on behind closed doors, Kim broke her silence about the drama in a statement via Instagram Stories on July 22.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” the E! personality wrote in her lengthy message, adding, “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

Even though he ultimately apologized for going “public” with a “private matter,” it seems they are still working through some issues and trying to get back on track.

“Kim is focusing on expanding her brands, like SKIMS and KKW, her legal career, and raising the children,” the insider tells In Touch. “Kanye prefers being in Wyoming. He’s been busy turning the ranch into a huge compound with the latest technology. It doesn’t really interest Kim. L.A. is home to her.”

No matter what happens between them, the source says Kim and Kanye’s kids will “always come first.”