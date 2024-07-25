Leo DiCaprio 'Plays by His Own Rules' with Vittoria Ceretti

After nearly a year with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, is marriage finally on the horizon for notorious lothario Leonardo DiCaprio? Definitely not, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

Who would have guessed?

Insiders in Leo’s camp say he’s very much his own person when they’re apart – and talk of him settling down soon is being scoffed at within his inner circle.

“Leo still plays by his own set of rules when it comes to relationships,” the source says. “Especially when he’s with somebody who has an incredibly busy career and schedule, and that’s Vittoria in a nutshell.”

Vittoria, 26, clearly hasn’t been waiting around patiently for playboy Leo, 49, to pop the question any time soon. She was recently spotted on a boat in Italy getting hot and heavy with White Lotus actor Theo James … for a Dolce & Gabbana photoshoot of course.

“There’s a different and looser set of boundaries when you are quote-unquote ‘dating’ him, and you have to get used to it if you want to stick around!” the insider notes.

Clearly, the busy schedule of a top model doesn’t bother Leo one bit, even when the Oscar winner has his own work to contend with.

“During the summer, when Leo needs to maximize his vacation time and recharge his batteries, he can do anything he wants,” the insider spilled. “Vittoria wouldn’t have signed up for this relationship if she didn’t know that. It’s particularly evident when they’re in totally different countries for weeks on end.”

The source adds, “He’s committed to this lifestyle, and he’s surrounded by people who encourage it.”

Presley Ann/Getty

In true Wolf of Wall Street form, Leo was spotted partying with his old crew, including Tobey Maguire, in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend. He even took it upon himself to help a particularly inebriated guest get their bearings and return to the party!

The actor’s girlfriend was absent from his Hamptons heroics, but that’s par for the course according to those close to their inner circle.

“Leo just likes a certain openness and European flavor to his relationships,” the insider tells In Touch.

Leo and Vittoria were first spotted making out in an Ibiza nightclub in August 2023, when their steamy night out sparked rumors of a relationship. Despite their easy-going attitudes towards their romance, there have been signals the two are really heating up. In September 2023, Vittoria was hanging out with Leo’s mom, a pretty big step even for A-listers.

For Vittoria, who has modeled for major fashion houses including Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Fendi, Givenchy, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Versace and Valentino, the relationship with Leo is a welcome next step after a June 2023 divorce from her first husband, Italian DJ Matteo Milleri, following three years of marriage.

The gorgeous couple has been seen globetrotting together ever since – but still make time to recharge their own batteries by themselves and give each other some space.

“It makes life easier for everybody,” the insider says. “We’re all past the point where he changes course and decides to settle down.”